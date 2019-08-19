Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Set at $28.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Nielsen by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 1,516.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.