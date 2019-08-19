Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $245,635.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,907.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.01856401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.02977062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00708037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00826524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00497453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00129409 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,380,103,107 coins and its circulating supply is 4,389,603,107 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

