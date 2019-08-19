Niobio Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $220,323.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $220,323.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 132,355,402 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

