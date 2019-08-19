NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.35.

NNBR stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. NN has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, Director David Floyd purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $190,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in NN by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NN by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

