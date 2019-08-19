Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Set at $28.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been assigned a $28.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $22.46. 4,851,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,275. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.