Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NHYDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 87,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,751. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.