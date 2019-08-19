Northland Securities Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SNDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 23,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,045. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

