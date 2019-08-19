Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,080,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,995. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 2,098,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.