NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.92. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 2,506,841 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Gregory A. Lang sold 66,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $291,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 28,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $167,435.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 610,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,435.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,265 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 924,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 684,000 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

