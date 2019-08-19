Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. 35,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

