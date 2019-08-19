Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.11. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $167,830.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.