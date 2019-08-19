NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $147.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) received a $147.00 price target from equities researchers at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.99.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.78. 20,372,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,457. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 181.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

