NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.99.

NVDA stock traded up $11.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.78. 20,372,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197,457. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

