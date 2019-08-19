NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $210.00 by SunTrust Banks

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given a $210.00 target price by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,372,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

