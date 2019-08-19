NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their sell rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.99.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,369,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,457. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

