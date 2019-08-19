Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 819 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

