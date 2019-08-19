Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

