Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,047,000 after buying an additional 670,501 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 559,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,841,000 after purchasing an additional 509,160 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,063,000 after purchasing an additional 231,307 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 432.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,516 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $140.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.56.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.