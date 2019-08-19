Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 620.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,356 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.77. 210,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.