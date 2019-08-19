Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,398. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $103.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

