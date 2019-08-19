Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.10. 47,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $116.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.18.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

