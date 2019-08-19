Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

SNV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. 16,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.