Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 26.9% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 20,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 703,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.46. 4,574,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,770,224. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

