Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OAS. Raymond James cut Oasis Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital cut Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ifs Securities cut Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,741,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,978. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director John E. Hagale bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.