Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBLN. ValuEngine lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 392,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,933. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -5.34. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

