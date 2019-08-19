OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.65 ($2.59) and last traded at A$3.68 ($2.61), 503,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 300,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.87 ($2.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89.

OceanaGold Company Profile (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

