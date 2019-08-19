Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Buys $45,900.00 in Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Kevin Stein purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,645.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.87. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.35.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.