ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,601.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $380,287.00 and approximately $66,601.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00145688 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004020 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.08 or 0.99994844 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040554 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

