OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given $19.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,937. OFS Credit has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

