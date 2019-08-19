Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$42.00 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$38.01 and a twelve month high of C$56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.53.

In related news, Director Brian Ross Newman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at C$585,614.64.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

