Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 3.5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $20.30, approximately 16,460 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 524,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $967.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Omeros’s revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Omeros by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Omeros by 16,167.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

