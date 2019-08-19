OmiseGO Price Reaches $1.24 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00011599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $174.04 million and approximately $36.45 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Exmo, Upbit, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, BitMart, GOPAX, DDEX, Coinsuper, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, TOPBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, AirSwap, OKEx, CoinEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, TDAX, COSS, Poloniex, CoinBene, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Huobi, Koinex, Binance, Liqui, FCoin, Coinone, Iquant, BitBay, CoinExchange, Crex24, Tidex, B2BX, Bitbns, Ovis, ChaoEX, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Independent Reserve, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Braziliex, BX Thailand, C2CX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDAX, OTCBTC, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.