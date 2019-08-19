OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $2.00. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,941,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.