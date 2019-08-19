onG.social Market Capitalization Achieves $832,627.00 (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. onG.social has a total market capitalization of $832,627.00 and $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One onG.social token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00265599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.01346104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About onG.social

onG.social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The official website for onG.social is somee.social. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

