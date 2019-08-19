Online Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ORCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Online Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ORCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Online Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORCC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. 90,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,516. Online Resources has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

About Online Resources

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Online Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.