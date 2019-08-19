OP Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, OP Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. OP Coin has a market cap of $45,078.00 and $2.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00156964 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003907 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,866.74 or 0.99932512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000406 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.