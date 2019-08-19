Opacity (OPQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,419.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $12,419.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.01335127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

