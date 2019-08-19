Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.57, 142,550 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 67,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. Analysts predict that Opera Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. FIL Ltd increased its position in Opera by 45.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in shares of Opera by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

