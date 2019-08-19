Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 148,917 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.3% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,921 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. 168,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

