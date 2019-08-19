Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

ORAN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Orange by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.