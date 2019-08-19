Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.63

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $21.73. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1,143 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The firm has a market cap of $238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 238,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 159,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

