Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0015

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market cap of $103,796.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

