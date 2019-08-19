Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.13. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 730,948 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.24, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52.

About Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.