Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Set at $24.00 by UBS Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) has been given a $24.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.18. 1,289,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,145. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,519,000 after buying an additional 2,075,172 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,379,000 after buying an additional 1,720,152 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

