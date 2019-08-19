Parkgene (GENE) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $673,877.00 and approximately $3,986.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00267802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.01335245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

