Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PARNF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal  U.S., Production Animal  Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.