Particl Price Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Particl has a total market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $33,367.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018250 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last week, Particl has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

