Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report sales of $549.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.60 million to $550.18 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $553.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

PRTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

In other Party City Holdco news, CFO Michael A. Correale acquired 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

