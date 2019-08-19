PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.35. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 171.09% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

