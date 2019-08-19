Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.30. 6,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $152,790.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

